Smart Transformers Market 2016-2022 / Size, Growth, Leading Players and Forecast
Smart Transformers are solid state transformers that basically act as building blocks in the electrical distribution grids. Being a dominant piece of the Smart grid, these transformers independently work to maintain contact with smart grid as well as voltage regulation. This leads to remote administration and information provision along with feedback regarding the power supply and transformers itself. They address the energy needs of the smart grid and are frequently in use because of being more power efficient and cost effective. The Smart Transformers Market is forecasted to reach USD XXX million at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately XX% from 2017 to 2022.
Market Dynamics
There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.
Driving factors:
More emphasis on Green Energy
Heavy electricity use leading to high production
Rising Regulatory policies
Industrialization
Constraint factors:
High Installation Cost
Regulatory and operational challenges
Heavy investment in terms of power grids
Market Segmentation
The Global Smart Transformers Market is segmented on the basis of the product type, the type of components and applications.
Segmentation based on product type includes Power transformer, Specialty transformer, Distribution transformer and Instrument transformer.
Segmentation based on the type of components includes Converter, Switch and other components.
Segmentation based on Application includes Power distribution Grids, Alternative power generation, electrical vehicle charging station and Traction Locomotives.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Smart Transformers Market is segmented into various regions which mainly comprises of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In case of Asia-Pacific, the growth efficiency is projected to be very high. This is because of the fact that the frequency of installed generation and distribution capacity directly leads in the increase of inflated demand for Transformers.
Opportunities
Currently, the need for electricity through the globe remains very high. This high demand results in high production if electricity that contributes majorly to the growth of the Global Smart Transformers market. Other than that, the rapid growth of industrialization, urbanization and power shortage acts as the contributing factor and most promising opportunities for the growth of the associated sector.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include:
ABB
Cooper Power Systems
Mitsubishi Electric
Crompton Greaves
General Electric
Siemens AG
