Smart Transformers are solid state transformers that basically act as building blocks in the electrical distribution grids. Being a dominant piece of the Smart grid, these transformers independently work to maintain contact with smart grid as well as voltage regulation. This leads to remote administration and information provision along with feedback regarding the power supply and transformers itself. They address the energy needs of the smart grid and are frequently in use because of being more power efficient and cost effective. The Smart Transformers Market is forecasted to reach USD XXX million at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately XX% from 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.

Driving factors:

More emphasis on Green Energy

Heavy electricity use leading to high production

Rising Regulatory policies

Industrialization

Constraint factors:

High Installation Cost

Regulatory and operational challenges

Heavy investment in terms of power grids

Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Transformers Market is segmented on the basis of the product type, the type of components and applications.

Segmentation based on product type includes Power transformer, Specialty transformer, Distribution transformer and Instrument transformer.

Segmentation based on the type of components includes Converter, Switch and other components.

Segmentation based on Application includes Power distribution Grids, Alternative power generation, electrical vehicle charging station and Traction Locomotives.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Smart Transformers Market is segmented into various regions which mainly comprises of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In case of Asia-Pacific, the growth efficiency is projected to be very high. This is because of the fact that the frequency of installed generation and distribution capacity directly leads in the increase of inflated demand for Transformers.

Opportunities

Currently, the need for electricity through the globe remains very high. This high demand results in high production if electricity that contributes majorly to the growth of the Global Smart Transformers market. Other than that, the rapid growth of industrialization, urbanization and power shortage acts as the contributing factor and most promising opportunities for the growth of the associated sector.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

ABB

Cooper Power Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Crompton Greaves

General Electric

Siemens AG

