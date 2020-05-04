Smart Process Application (SPA) Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Smart Process Application (SPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Process Application (SPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Process Application (SPA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Kofax Ltd
Salesforce
IBM Corporation
Appian
SAP
Opentext Corporation
KANA Software Inc
Pegasystems
Lexmark International
EMC Corp
JDA software
Baan Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Experience Management
Enterprise Content Management
Enterprise Mobility
Business Intelligence and Analytics
Business Process Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Entertainment and Media
Logistics
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Telecommunications
Energy and Power
Commercial Utilities
Education
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Process Application (SPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Process Application (SPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Process Application (SPA) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Customer Experience Management
1.4.3 Enterprise Content Management
1.4.4 Enterprise Mobility
1.4.5 Business Intelligence and Analytics
1.4.6 Business Process Management
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Entertainment and Media
1.5.3 Logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecommunications
1.5.8 Energy and Power
1.5.9 Commercial Utilities
1.5.10 Education
1.5.11 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Size
2.2 Smart Process Application (SPA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Continued….
