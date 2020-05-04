This report focuses on the overall state of service integration and management, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of integration and service management in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global integration and service management market was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered by this study

Capgemini (France)

HCL Technologies (Yes)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (United States)

Tata Consultancy Service (Inde)

Wipro Ltd. (Inde)

Acts SE (France)

Accenture (Germany)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada

Fujitsu (Japon)

Oracle (US)

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Business Solutions

Technology Solutions

Market segment by application, divided into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and public services

Transport and logistics

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are:

Analyze the overall status of integration and management of services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of integration and service management in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the integration and service management market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Report overview

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Integration and management of global services Growth rate of market size by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Commercial solutions

1.4.3 Technological solutions

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Integration and management of global services Market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5 .6 Energy and Utilities

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5. 8 Others

1.6 Study objectives

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the Integration and

Service Management Market 2.2 Trends in Growth of the Integration and Service Management by Region

2.2.1 Size of the Integration and Service Market service management by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of integration and service management by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Main

market trends 2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share by the main players

3.1 Integration and management of services Market size by manufacturers

3.1.1 Integration of global services and management revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global revenues of integration and management of services by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global market for integration and management of services (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Main actors of integration and management Headquarters and area served

Suite …

