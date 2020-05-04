Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Bulk Container Packaging market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Bulk Container Packaging market.

The report on the global Bulk Container Packaging market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Bulk Container Packaging market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Bulk Container Packaging market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Bulk Container Packaging market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Bulk Container Packaging market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bulk Container Packaging market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

North America is estimated to account for 29.7% of the global bulk container packaging market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 30.8% of the global bulk container packaging market by the end of 2027, increasing by 110 basis points. The Western Europe region accounts for a significant share of the bulk container packaging market currently. However, this is expected to decline marginally by 80 basis points by the end of 2027.

Benefits from containerisation and demand from the chemicals industry is boosting the global bulk container packaging market

The bulk container packaging market has grown significantly over the past few years due to increasing logistics facilities across various regions. Containerisation has led to significant low costs for the shipping industry which is particularly noticeable in regions such as North America and Europe. The bulk container packaging market is also gaining substantial footprint in the APEJ region where bulk bags are extensively used for agriculture produce transportation. With a surging demand from the industrial chemicals industry, growth in demand for bulk containers such as flexitanks is set to increase over the forecast period. Among the material types, polypropylene and HDPE plastic material is expected to remain the prime choice of manufacturers due to the material flexibility and high impact resistance. One of the main highlights of the bulk container packaging market is the increasing use of bulk containers for dry bulk shipping of automobile and machinery parts.

