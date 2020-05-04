Detailed Study on the Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anheuser-Busch

Accolade Wines

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

China Resource Enterprise

Diageo

Heineken

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestl

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Red Bull

Danone

Yakult

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Apollinaris

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other

Segment by Application

Bar

Restaurant

Daily Life

Other

