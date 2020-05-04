The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Peer-to-Peer Lending market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Peer-to-Peer Lending market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Peer-to-Peer Lending market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Peer-to-Peer Lending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Peer-to-Peer Lending market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By End-Users, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

Consumer Credit

Small Business

Student Loans

Real Estate

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By Business Model, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

Traditional P2P Model

Marketplace Lending Model

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the peer-to-peer market with respect to the following geographical segments along with select country market estimates:

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America



