This report focuses on the global status of the paper shredding service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the Paper Shredder Service in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for paper shredding service was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Stericycle, Inc.

Iron Mountain

Shred Nations

Gilmore Services

American

Shredding PROSHRED

Shred Connect

Ship ‘n’ Shred

National Shred Alliance

Remember

Staples

UPS Store? Inc.

FedEx

Blue-Pencil

Shred One

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

single shredding

regular shredding

other

Market segment by application, divided into

office shredding program residential shredding program

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study for this report are: to

analyze the status of the global paper shredding service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the Paper Shredder Service in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the paper shredding service market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global paper shredding services market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Single shredding

1.4.3 Regular shredding

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of paper shredding services by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Office shredding program

1.5.3 Residential shredding program

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the paper shredding services market

2.2 Growth trends in paper shredding services by region

2.2.1 Size of the paper shredding services market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of paper shredding services by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ paper shredding services

3.1.1 Global paper shredding service by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ global paper shredder service revenues (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for paper shredding services (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in the shredder service Headquarters and area served

3.3 Shredding key players’ paper

Continued….

