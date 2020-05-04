This report focuses mainly on the offshore crane training market. A lot of time, effort and care is spent developing and manufacturing offshore cranes to ensure that they perform well in harsh environments. Operators must be trained to meet the requirements of appropriate work requirements and safe operation.

An offshore crane is defined as a pedestal-mounted lifting and rotating lifting device used to transfer materials and personnel to or from ships, barges and marine structures, according to API Spec 2C, a standard used to design and manufacture offshore cranes.These offshore applications include floating platforms with support bottoms and ship-hull vessels used in production and drilling operations, on-board applications and heavy transport applications.

The development of economic and trade globalization is the main driving force in the marine crane industry, and related education and training will have great growth potential.

In 2017, the size of the global offshore crane training market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on the global status of offshore crane training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of training on offshore cranes in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered in this study

Kongsberg Maritime Training Grilstad

OPITO

Maersk Training

Gulf Crane Services and Manufacturing

Seatrax

Crane Tech

Cargotec Corporation (MacGregor)

EnerMech

TUV SUD Middle East LLC

Hy-Classe Group of Companies

Farstad Shipping Offshore Simulation Center (FSOSC)

Site Skills Training

Survivex Ltd

Australasian Training Company

IADC

Huisman

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

basic training for

offshore crane Advanced training for offshore crane

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

offshore Rigs

Ship

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

analyze the global status of offshore crane training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of training on offshore cranes in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the offshore crane training market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

