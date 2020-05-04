Offshore Crane Training Market Share and Growth Analysis 2025, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (Kongsberg Maritime Training Grilstad, OPITO, Maersk Training, Etc.)
This report focuses mainly on the offshore crane training market. A lot of time, effort and care is spent developing and manufacturing offshore cranes to ensure that they perform well in harsh environments. Operators must be trained to meet the requirements of appropriate work requirements and safe operation.
An offshore crane is defined as a pedestal-mounted lifting and rotating lifting device used to transfer materials and personnel to or from ships, barges and marine structures, according to API Spec 2C, a standard used to design and manufacture offshore cranes.These offshore applications include floating platforms with support bottoms and ship-hull vessels used in production and drilling operations, on-board applications and heavy transport applications.
The development of economic and trade globalization is the main driving force in the marine crane industry, and related education and training will have great growth potential.
In 2017, the size of the global offshore crane training market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.
This report focuses on the global status of offshore crane training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of training on offshore cranes in the United States, Europe and China.
The main players covered in this study
Kongsberg Maritime Training Grilstad
OPITO
Maersk Training
Gulf Crane Services and Manufacturing
Seatrax
Crane Tech
Cargotec Corporation (MacGregor)
EnerMech
TUV SUD Middle East LLC
Hy-Classe Group of Companies
Farstad Shipping Offshore Simulation Center (FSOSC)
Site Skills Training
Survivex Ltd
Australasian Training Company
IADC
Huisman
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
basic training for
offshore crane Advanced training for offshore crane
Other
Market segment by application, divided into
offshore Rigs
Ship
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: To
analyze the global status of offshore crane training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of training on offshore cranes in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the offshore crane training market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global offshore crane training market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Basic training on offshore cranes
1.4.3 Advanced training on offshore cranes
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Share of the global offshore crane training market by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Offshore platforms
1.5.3 Ship
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the offshore crane training market
2.2 Growth trends in offshore crane training by region
2.2.1 Size of the offshore crane training market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of offshore crane training by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Size of manufacturers’ offshore crane training market
3.1.1 Global turnover of training in offshore cranes by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of global offshore crane training revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global offshore crane training market (CRChapter five: and HHI)
3.2 Training of offshore cranes Key players Headquarters and area served
3.3 Pl key
Continued….
