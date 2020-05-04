More than 2 quintillion bytes of data is being generated every day around the world; this includes both structured and unstructured data. Attributed to this, enterprises are continuously finding out ways for dealing with business-related problems by analyzing the extracted data. Traditional methodologies help organizations to obtain structured data, such as relational business and spreadsheets; however, unstructured data obtained through videos & images, social media, and documents & blogs is difficult to manage and therefore remains unused. Owing to these factors, the companies are increasingly making use of the natural language processing (NLP) technology as it assists them to extract data for further purposes.

NLP is a component of artificial intelligence (AI) and is utilized for assisting computers in understanding the human language. According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2019, the global natural language processing market reached a value of $8.3 billion and is expected to generate a revenue of $22.9 billion by 2024, advancing at a 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Solutions and services are the two major components of the NLP technology. NLP solutions were used more during 2014–2018 and are further predicted to register larger demand during the forecast period.

Interactive voice response, optical character recognition, auto coding, pattern & image recognition, text analytics, and speech analytics are the different NLP solutions. NLP services are projected to register the faster growth in demand in the coming years. Two types NLP services are managed and professional. These services and solutions have various applications, namely text processing, information extraction, report generation, question answering, and machine translation. During 2014–2018, the largest demand for NLP solutions and services was created for the machine translation application. This is because of the increasing demand in organizations for a solution which can facilitate translation of text into multiple languages.

The increasing shift in businesses toward automation is resulting in the growth of the natural language processing market. The enterprises are shifting from conventional business model to the automated business model for streamlining work processes, reducing human errors, enhancing product or service quality, and accelerating business growth. The NLP and AI technologies automate data entries, invoicing, various other processes for improving performance. For example, chatbots, which are based on the NLP technology, are utilized by enterprises for automating customer service and enhancing user experience. Moreover, in HR process, NLP automates the process of extracting important information, such as name, education, skills, and experience, from the resume of an individual.

Among all the regions, North America made the most use of NLP services and solutions during 2014–2018 and the situation is expected to remain the same in the coming years as well. This is ascribed to the rising volume of data across different industries, increasing investments in research & development projects of AI-based technologies by several industries, academia, and non-profit organizations, and surging demand for improved customer experience. The natural language processing market in the U.S. is projected to lead the regional domain in the coming years. The fastest growth in demand for NLP components is predicted to be witnessed by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.