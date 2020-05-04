Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Disposal Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025
This report focuses on the global status of municipal solid waste disposal, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to
present the development of municipal solid waste disposal in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global market for municipal solid waste disposal was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.
The main actors covered by this study
Veolia Environnement
Suez Environment
Waste management Services of the
Republic
Stereo
Cleanliness
Waste Ports Waste Connections
ADS Holdings
Casella Waste Systems
Covanta Holding
Remondis
Parc
Kayama
Shirai
China Development of recycling
New COOP Tianbao
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
landfills
Recycling
Incineration
Others
Market segment by application, divided into
municipal
agricultural
social
industrial
other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the global status of municipal solid waste disposal, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of municipal solid waste disposal in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the municipal solid waste treatment disposal market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global municipal solid waste disposal market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Discharge
1.4.3 Recycle
1.4.4 Incineration
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of municipal solid waste disposal by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Municipal
1.5.3 Agricultural
1.5.4 Social
1.5.5 Industrial
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the municipal solid waste disposal market
2.2 Growth trends in municipal solid waste disposal by region
2.2.1 Size of the municipal solid waste disposal market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of municipal solid waste disposal by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Size of the market for municipal solid waste disposal by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global revenues from municipal solid waste disposal by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global market share of revenues from manufacturers’ disposal of municipal solid waste (2013-2018) <
Continued….
