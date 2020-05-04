This report focuses on the global status of managed print services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Managed Print Services in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global market for managed print services was of millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Xerox Corporation

HP Development Company

Ricoh Company

Lexmark International

…

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

On Premise in hybrid

Cloud version

Market segment by application, divided into

manufacturers Printer / Copier

System Integrators / Resellers software

publishers

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: To

Present the development of Managed Print Services in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the managed print services market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global managed print services market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On site

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of application-managed printing services (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Printer / copier manufacturers

1.5.3 System integrators / resellers

1.5.4 ISV

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the managed print services market

2.2 Growth trends in print services managed by region

2.2.1 Size of the managed printing services market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of managed printing services by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the manufacturer-managed printing services market

3.1.1 Overall turnover of printing services managed by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of manufacturers’ managed print services revenue worldwide (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global market for managed printing services (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Main players in managed printing services Headquarters and area served

Continued….

