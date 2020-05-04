This report focuses on the global infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense development in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market size for the defense infrared anti-sniper detection system was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered by this study

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defence

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa BV

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Textron System

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

fixed system

Vehicle mounted System

portable

Market segment by application, divided into

vehicle

soldier

Other

market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

analyze the global infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense status, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and key players.

Present the infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense development in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Report overview

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Global infrared anti-sniper detection system for the defense market Size growth rate by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fixed system

1.4. 3 Vehicle-

mounted system 1.4.4 Portable system

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global infrared anti-sniper detection system for defense market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Vehicle

1.5.3 Soldier

1.5. 4 Other

1.6 Study objectives

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Infrared Anti-Sniper Detection System for the Defense Market Size

2.2 Infrared Anti-Sniper Detection System for Defense Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Anti-Sniper Detection System Infrared sniper for the size of the defense market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Infrared anti-sniper detection system for the defense market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3. 1 Main

market trends 2.3.2 Market factors 2.3.3 Market

opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share of Major Actors

3.1 Infrared Anti-Sniper Detection System for the Size of the Defense Market by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anti-Infrared Sniper Detection System for Defense Revenue by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global anti-sniper detection system for manufacturers’ defense revenue market share (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global infrared anti-sniper detection system for ratio of the defense market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Detec infrared anti-sniper

Suite ….

