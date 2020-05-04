How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact The Leading Companies Competing in the Anti-aging Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2025
The latest report on the Anti-aging market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Anti-aging market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Anti-aging market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Anti-aging market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-aging market.
The report reveals that the Anti-aging market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Anti-aging market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Anti-aging market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Anti-aging market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, ZO Skin Health, Inc., L’Oréal Paris, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf, and PHYTOMER.
The global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been segmented as below:
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Product
- Serums
- Creams
- Gels
- Others
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Target Group
- Male
- Female
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Ingredient
- Retinoids
- Hyaluronic Acids
- Alpha Hydroxy Acids
- Others
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Treatment
- Body Care Treatment
- Facial Care Treatment
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies
- Stores
- Online Stores
- Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
