A recent market study on the global Lamella Clarifier market reveals that the global Lamella Clarifier market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Lamella Clarifier market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Lamella Clarifier market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Lamella Clarifier market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Population growth across the world increases the amount of waste generated. Increasing municipal waste owing to factors such as urbanisation and a rapidly growing population is expected to propel the demand for lamella clarifiers in the coming years. Governments are investing significant sums of money to ensure effective working of solid waste and wastewater treatment facilities. The prime focus is to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and facilitate the development of new facilities with modern technology for treating waste without emission. Lamella clarifiers play a crucial role in wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. The large effective settling area provided by the inclined plates enhances the operating efficiency of the lamella clarifier. The equipment is preferred for applications including filtration pre-treatment, backwash water treatment, primary and secondary setting and tertiary treatment.

Long operational life of lamella clarifier can be one of the hindrance in the market’s growth

The operational life of a lamella clarifier is significantly higher in comparison to traditional clarifiers. Lamella clarifiers may last for more than 30 years when treated with proper service and timely maintenance. Due to corrosion, wear and tear of the inclined plates, service reconditioning and replacement of plates is required to be done every three to four years. The inclined plates used in lamella clarifier are closely packed, which makes the process of cleaning and servicing a bit difficult. However, once a lamella clarifier is installed in a plant, there is no need to replace the whole equipment, which is a restraint for the growth of new sales of lamella clarifiers.

