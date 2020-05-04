Global Wealth Management Services Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Wealth Management Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wealth Management Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wealth Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Wealth Management Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Portfolio Management
Funds
Investment Advice
Other Financial Vehicles
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Financial
Internet
e-Commerce
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wells Fargo
BlackRock
Bank of America
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan Asset Management
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Allianz Group
UBS
State Street Global Advisors
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wealth Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Wealth Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wealth Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wealth Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Wealth Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Wealth Management Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Wealth Management Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Wealth Management Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Portfolio Management
2.2.2 Funds
2.2.3 Trusts
2.2.4 Investment Advice
2.2.5 Other Financial Vehicles
2.3 Wealth Management Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Wealth Management Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Financial
2.4.2 Internet
2.4.3 e-Commerce
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Wealth Management Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Wealth Management Services by Players
3.1 Global Wealth Management Services Market Size Market Share by Playe
Continued….
