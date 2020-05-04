Global VR Game Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment, that incorporates mainly auditory and visual, but also other types of sensory feedback like haptic. This immersive environment can be similar to the real world or it can be fantastical, creating an experience that is not possible in ordinary physical reality. Augmented reality systems may also be considered a form of VR that layers virtual information over a live camera feed into a headset or through a smartphone or tablet device giving the user the ability to view three-dimensional images.Virtual reality (VR) games are based on the technology
In 2017, the global VR Game market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Survios
Vertigo Games
CCP Games
MAD Virtual Reality Studio
Maxint
Spectral Illusions
Croteam
Beat Games
Epic Games
Bethesda Softworks
Orange Bridge Studios
Polyarc
Frontier Developments
Puzzle video game
Owlchemy Labs
Adult Swim
Capcom
Ubisoft
Ian Ball
Bossa Studios
Stress Level Zero
KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl
Sony
Playful Corp.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single-player Game
Adventure Game
Shooter Game
Racing game
Simulation Game
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Private Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VR Game development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR Game are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
