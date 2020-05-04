This report focuses on the global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VR Game development in United States, Europe and China.

Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment, that incorporates mainly auditory and visual, but also other types of sensory feedback like haptic. This immersive environment can be similar to the real world or it can be fantastical, creating an experience that is not possible in ordinary physical reality. Augmented reality systems may also be considered a form of VR that layers virtual information over a live camera feed into a headset or through a smartphone or tablet device giving the user the ability to view three-dimensional images.Virtual reality (VR) games are based on the technology

In 2017, the global VR Game market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Survios

Vertigo Games

CCP Games

MAD Virtual Reality Studio

Maxint

Spectral Illusions

Croteam

Beat Games

Epic Games

Bethesda Softworks

Orange Bridge Studios

Polyarc

Frontier Developments

Puzzle video game

Owlchemy Labs

Adult Swim

Capcom

Ubisoft

Ian Ball

Bossa Studios

Stress Level Zero

KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl

Sony

Playful Corp.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-player Game

Adventure Game

Shooter Game

Racing game

Simulation Game

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Private Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VR Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR Game are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global VR Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Single-player Game

1.4.3 Adventure Game

1.4.4 Shooter Game

1.4.5 Racing game

1.4.6 Simulation Game

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global VR Game Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Private Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 VR Game Market Size

2.2 VR Game Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VR Game Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 VR Game Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 VR Game Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global VR Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global VR Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global VR Game Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 VR Game Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players VR Game Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into VR Game Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global VR Game Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global VR Game Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 VR Game Key Players in United States

5.3 United States VR Game Market Size by Type

5.4 United States VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 VR Game Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe VR Game Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 VR Game Key Players in China

7.3 China VR Game Market Size by Type

7.4 China VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 VR Game Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan VR Game Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 VR Game Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia VR Game Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 VR Game Key Players in India

10.3 India VR Game Market Size by Type

10.4 India VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America VR Game Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 VR Game Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America VR Game Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America VR Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Survios

12.1.1 Survios Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 VR Game Introduction

12.1.4 Survios Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Survios Recent Development

12.2 Vertigo Games

12.2.1 Vertigo Games Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VR Game Introduction

12.2.4 Vertigo Games Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Vertigo Games Recent Development

12.3 CCP Games

12.3.1 CCP Games Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 VR Game Introduction

12.3.4 CCP Games Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 CCP Games Recent Development

12.4 MAD Virtual Reality Studio

12.4.1 MAD Virtual Reality Studio Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VR Game Introduction

12.4.4 MAD Virtual Reality Studio Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MAD Virtual Reality Studio Recent Development

12.5 Maxint

12.5.1 Maxint Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 VR Game Introduction

12.5.4 Maxint Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Maxint Recent Development

12.6 Spectral Illusions

12.6.1 Spectral Illusions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 VR Game Introduction

12.6.4 Spectral Illusions Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Spectral Illusions Recent Development

12.7 Croteam

12.7.1 Croteam Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 VR Game Introduction

12.7.4 Croteam Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Croteam Recent Development

12.8 Beat Games

12.8.1 Beat Games Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 VR Game Introduction

12.8.4 Beat Games Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Beat Games Recent Development

12.9 Epic Games

12.9.1 Epic Games Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 VR Game Introduction

12.9.4 Epic Games Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Epic Games Recent Development

12.10 Bethesda Softworks

12.10.1 Bethesda Softworks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 VR Game Introduction

12.10.4 Bethesda Softworks Revenue in VR Game Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Bethesda Softworks Recent Development

12.11 Orange Bridge Studios

12.12 Polyarc

12.13 Frontier Developments

12.14 Puzzle video game

12.15 Owlchemy Labs

12.16 Adult Swim

12.17 Capcom

12.18 Ubisoft

12.19 Ian Ball

12.20 Bossa Studios

12.21 Stress Level Zero

12.22 KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl

12.23 Sony

12.24 Playful Corp.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

