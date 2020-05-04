Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Ink Resins Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2027
Global Ink Resins Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Ink Resins market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Ink Resins market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Ink Resins market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Ink Resins market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Ink Resins market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Ink Resins market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Ink Resins Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Ink Resins market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ink Resins market
- Most recent developments in the current Ink Resins market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Ink Resins market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Ink Resins market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Ink Resins market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Ink Resins market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Ink Resins market?
- What is the projected value of the Ink Resins market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Ink Resins market?
Ink Resins Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Ink Resins market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Ink Resins market. The Ink Resins market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
Global Ink Resins Market, by Type
- Modified Rosins
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Modified Cellulose
- Acrylic
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process
- Lithography
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Digital
- Others (Including Screen Printing)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
- Oil-based
Global Ink Resins Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Publishing
- Commercial Printing
- Others (Including Marketing Material)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.
- Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.
- Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts
- Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks
- Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.
- The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.
- The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks
