Global Ink Resins Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Ink Resins market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Ink Resins market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Ink Resins market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Ink Resins market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Ink Resins market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Ink Resins market during the assessment period.

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type

Modified Rosins

Hydrocarbon Resins

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.

The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.

The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

