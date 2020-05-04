This report focuses on the global Telecom Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Telecom Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nokia Networks

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems

Motorola Solutions

Fujitsu Limited

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Call Center Outsourcing

Finance & Accounting Outsourcing

Billing Operations Outsourcing

Infrastructure Maintenance Outsourcing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMES

Large Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

