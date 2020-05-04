Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Surgical Instruments Tracking System is the system that combines with scanning technology and application software
Factors such as the UDI regulations by FDA, rising need for inventory management and better patient care, and the need to maximize revenues through operational efficacy are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market size was 92 million US$ and it is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Censis
Becton Dickinson
MMMicrosystems
Getinge
Applied Logic, Inc.
B. Braun
Haldor Advanced Technologies
Infor
Intelligent Insites
Key Surgical
Mobile Aspects
Stanley Healthcare
TGX Medical Systems
Vizbee RFID
Xerafy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
2.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Censis
12.1.1 Censis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Censis Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Censis Recent Development
12.2 Becton Dickinson
12.2.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development
12.3 MMMicrosystems
12.3.1 MMMicrosystems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.3.4 MMMicrosystems Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MMMicrosystems Recent Development
12.4 Getinge
12.4.1 Getinge Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Getinge Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Getinge Recent Development
12.5 Applied Logic, Inc.
12.5.1 Applied Logic, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Applied Logic, Inc. Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Applied Logic, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 B. Braun
12.6.1 B. Braun Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.6.4 B. Braun Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 B. Braun Recent Development
12.7 Haldor Advanced Technologies
12.7.1 Haldor Advanced Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Haldor Advanced Technologies Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Haldor Advanced Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Infor
12.8.1 Infor Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Infor Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Infor Recent Development
12.9 Intelligent Insites
12.9.1 Intelligent Insites Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Intelligent Insites Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Intelligent Insites Recent Development
12.10 Key Surgical
12.10.1 Key Surgical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Key Surgical Revenue in Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Key Surgical Recent Development
12.11 Mobile Aspects
12.12 Stanley Healthcare
12.13 TGX Medical Systems
12.14 Vizbee RFID
12.15 Xerafy
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
