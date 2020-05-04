Owing to the burgeoning need for the security of enterprise networks, on account of the increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks, the demand for security management policy solutions is expected to rise in the coming years. For instance, the number of distributed denial of service (DDOS), one of the most lethal types of cyber-attacks, is expected to increase from 7.3 million to 14.5 million from 2017 to 2022 respectively. In addition to this, businesses are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as cloud computing and internet of things (IoT), thereby further boosting the demand for security management policy solutions.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/security-policy-management-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global security policy management market generated a revenue of $1,622.3 million in 2018 and is predicted to attain value of $2,647.1 million by 2024, exhibiting a 9.1% CAGR during 2019–2024(forecast period). Security policy management solutions are adopted in multiple industries namely banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, and retail and e-commerce. Amongst these, the BFSI industry, owing to the rising usage of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and online banking, recorded the highest adoption of these solutions in 2018.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the adoption of security policy management solutions. This is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, increasing awareness regarding cyber-attacks, and rapidly developing IT infrastructure, especially in India and China. Owing to the huge demand for effective risk management solutions and the wide-scale adoption of hybrid network models, North America registered the highest adoption of security policy management solutions in 2018.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=security-policy-management-market

Hence, it is clear that due to the soaring demand for effective security solutions in order to protect the enterprise networks from cyber-attacks and the growing adoption of cloud computing, the demand for security policy management solutions is expected to witness huge surge in the coming years.