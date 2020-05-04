Human capital management (HCM) is the complete set of recruitment, management, development and optimization practices for an organization’s human resources. HCM has become almost synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the complete HR process management software systems differ little from the HCM suites.

Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the payment process for company employees.It may sound simple, but the payroll process involves many tasks such as calculating deductions and source deductions, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing, or filing payment directly to the employee’s bank account, canceling payments if necessary, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the above tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2382878

This report examines HR and Payroll software.

In 2017, the size of the global payroll and HR software market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report focuses on the global state of payroll and HR software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of payroll and HR software in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Paychex

Microsoft

Intuit

Workday

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos

Yonyou

Epicor

Unit4

Xero

ASK THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2382878

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

on-site

cloud

Market segment by application, divided into

small enterprises (SSB)

small and medium enterprises (SMB)

large enterprises

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the global status of payroll and HR software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of payroll and HR software in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-payroll-and-hr-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the payroll and HR software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global payroll and HR software market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On site

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global payroll and HR software market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small businesses (SSB)

1.5.3 Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.4 Large business

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the payroll and HR software market

2.2 Trends in Payroll and HR Software Growth by Region

2.2.1 Size of the payroll and HR software market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Payroll and HR software market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of manufacturers’ payroll and HR software market

3.1.1 Global payroll and HR software revenues by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of payroll and HR software revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global payroll and HR software market (CRChapter 5: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in payroll and HR software Headquarters and area served

3.3 Payroll and HR of key players

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Client

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155