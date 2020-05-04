Global Online Magazine Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Online Magazine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Magazine development in United States, Europe and China.
An online magazine is a magazine published on the Internet, through bulletin board systems and other forms of public computer networks. One of the first magazines to convert from a print magazine format to being online only was the computer magazine Datamation.
Some online magazines distributed through the World Wide Web call themselves webzines.An ezine (also spelled e-zine) is a more specialized term appropriately used for small magazines and newsletters distributed by any electronic method, for example, by electronic mail (e-mail/email, see Zine). Some social groups may use the terms cyberzine and hyperzine when referring to electronically distributed resources. Similarly, some online magazines may refer to themselves as “electronic magazines” or “e-magazines” to reflect their readership demographics or to capture alternative terms and spellings in online searches.
An online magazine shares some features with a blog and also with online newspapers, but can usually be distinguished by its approach to editorial control. Magazines typically have editors or editorial boards who review submissions and perform a quality control function to ensure that all material meets the expectations of the publishers (those investing time or money in its production) and the readership.
In 2017, the global Online Magazine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Pearson
McGraw Hill
Sybex
Beacon Press
John Wiley & Sons, Inc
Penguin Random House
Blackwell Science
Random House
Springer
Bertelsmann
Macmillan
Elsevier
The ThomsonCorporation
News Corporation
RELX Group
Wolters Kluwer
Lagardere Group
Grupo Planeta
Scholastic
HarperCollins
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Holtzbrinck
Kodansha
Shueisha
Kadokawa Publishing
Bonnier
Hitotsubashi Group
Simon & Schuster
Egmont Group
Klett Gruppe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
MobilePhone & Tablet
E-book
Market segment by Application, split into
Educational Magazine
Literary Magazine
Entertainment Magazine
News Magazine
Sport Magazine
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Magazine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Magazine development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Magazine are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Magazine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PC
1.4.3 MobilePhone & Tablet
1.4.4 E-book
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Magazine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Educational Magazine
1.5.3 Literary Magazine
1.5.4 Entertainment Magazine
1.5.5 News Magazine
1.5.6 Sport Magazine
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Magazine Market Size
2.2 Online Magazine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Magazine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Magazine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Magazine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Magazine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Magazine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Magazine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Magazine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Magazine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Magazine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Magazine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Magazine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Magazine Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Magazine Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Magazine Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Magazine Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Magazine Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Magazine Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Magazine Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Magazine Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Magazine Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Magazine Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Magazine Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Magazine Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Magazine Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Magazine Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Magazine Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Magazine Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Pearson
12.1.1 Pearson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.1.4 Pearson Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Pearson Recent Development
12.2 McGraw Hill
12.2.1 McGraw Hill Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.2.4 McGraw Hill Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 McGraw Hill Recent Development
12.3 Sybex
12.3.1 Sybex Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.3.4 Sybex Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sybex Recent Development
12.4 Beacon Press
12.4.1 Beacon Press Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.4.4 Beacon Press Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Beacon Press Recent Development
12.5 John Wiley & Sons, Inc
12.5.1 John Wiley & Sons, Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.5.4 John Wiley & Sons, Inc Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 John Wiley & Sons, Inc Recent Development
12.6 Penguin Random House
12.6.1 Penguin Random House Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.6.4 Penguin Random House Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Penguin Random House Recent Development
12.7 Blackwell Science
12.7.1 Blackwell Science Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.7.4 Blackwell Science Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Blackwell Science Recent Development
12.8 Random House
12.8.1 Random House Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.8.4 Random House Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Random House Recent Development
12.9 Springer
12.9.1 Springer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.9.4 Springer Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Springer Recent Development
12.10 Bertelsmann
12.10.1 Bertelsmann Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Magazine Introduction
12.10.4 Bertelsmann Revenue in Online Magazine Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Bertelsmann Recent Development
12.11 Macmillan
12.12 Elsevier
12.13 The ThomsonCorporation
12.14 News Corporation
12.15 RELX Group
12.16 Wolters Kluwer
12.17 Lagardere Group
12.18 Grupo Planeta
12.19 Scholastic
12.20 HarperCollins
12.21 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
12.22 Holtzbrinck
12.23 Kodansha
12.24 Shueisha
12.25 Kadokawa Publishing
12.26 Bonnier
12.27 Hitotsubashi Group
12.28 Simon & Schuster
12.29 Egmont Group
12.30 Klett Gruppe
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
