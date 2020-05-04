Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are coming onto the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.

Nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale. It refers to the projected ability to construct items from the initial stage, using modern tools to develop high-performance products. Upcoming nanomaterials such as graphene and nanocellulose are anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in the global nanotechnology and nanomaterials market owing to economically viable and lucrative properties possessed by these nanomaterials. These nanomaterials have widespread applications across sectors including aerospace, automotive, coatings, composites, consumer goods, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, military, oil and energy, and sensors, which are also expected to contribute positively to market augmentation. Nanocellulose finds widespread usage in new applications such as scaffolds in tissue engineering, artificial skin and cartilage, wound healing and vessel substitutes, and biodegradable food packaging. This may also drive the nanotechnology and nanomaterials market growth over the coming years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2341945

In 2017, the global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altair Nanotechnologies

AMCOL International

BioDelivery Sciences

Clariant International

Competitive Technologies

Dendritic NanoTechnologies

Eastman Kodak

Frontier Carbon

Hosokawa Micron

Hyperion Catalysis

Sun Nanotech

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Nanophase Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Nanodynamics

Superior Micro Products

NanoViricides

Nanosys

Access Pharmaceuticals

Almatis

Evident Technologies

Zyvex

NanoOpto

Nanomat

Quantum Dot

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2341945

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

Carbon Nanotubes

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Aviation

Automotive

Batteries

Biomedicine and Healthcare

Food and Agriculture

Household Care and Sanitary

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-nanotechnology-and-nanomaterials-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

1.4.3 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

1.4.4 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

1.4.5 Carbon Nanotubes

1.4.6 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

1.4.7 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace and Aviation

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Batteries

1.5.5 Biomedicine and Healthcare

1.5.6 Food and Agriculture

1.5.7 Household Care and Sanitary

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Size

2.2 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Size by Manufacturers

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155