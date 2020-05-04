Global Motion Capture Software Market 2020 by Type, Size, Share, Cost, Revenue, Products and Production Information Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Motion Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motion Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Motion capture (Mo-cap for short) is the process of recording the movement of objects or people. It is used in military, entertainment, sports, medical applications, and for validation of computer vision and robotics.In filmmaking and video game development, it refers to recording actions of human actors, and using that information to animate digital character models in 2D or 3D computer animation. When it includes face and fingers or captures subtle expressions, it is often referred to as performance capture.In many fields, motion capture is sometimes called motion tracking, but in filmmaking and games, motion tracking usually refers more to match moving.
Motion capture is the process of recording actors’ movements and recreating them on digital character models. Professional motion capture and 3D animation artists in the games, film, and television industries use Autodesk motion capture software for:
High-volume 3D character animation
Performance animation
Previsualization
Virtual movie-making
In 2017, the global Motion Capture Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Xsense
OptiTrack
Vicon
Qualisys
Phoenix Technologies
Codamotion
Synertial
Motion Analysis Corporation
Phasespace
Noraxon
Reallusion
iPi Soft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D
2.5D
3D
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Entertainment
Sports
Medical Applications
Validation of Computer Vision
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Motion Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Motion Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motion Capture Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
