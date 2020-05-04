This report focuses on the global Industrial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

An industry made up of companies that primarily earn revenue through providing intangible products and services. industry Service are involved in retail, transport, distribution, food services.

Driven by growing need for operational excellence, increasing demand for maintenance as a service and increasing equipment complexity, the industrial services market is likely to witness high growth in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Industrial Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Wood Group Mustang (US)

SKF AB (Sweden)

ATS Automation (Canada)

INTECH Process Automation (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engineering and Consulting

Installation and Commissioning

Improvement and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

PLC

SCADA

HMI

DCS

MES

Electric Motors & Drives

Valves & Actuators

Safety Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Engineering and Consulting

1.4.3 Installation and Commissioning

1.4.4 Improvement and Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 PLC

1.5.3 SCADA

1.5.4 HMI

1.5.5 DCS

1.5.6 MES

1.5.7 Electric Motors & Drives

1.5.8 Valves & Actuators

1.5.9 Safety Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Services Market Size

2.2 Industrial Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Industrial Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Industrial Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Industrial Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Industrial Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Industrial Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 General Electric (US)

12.3.1 General Electric (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 General Electric (US) Recent Development

12.4 Emerson Electric (US)

12.4.1 Emerson Electric (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.4.4 Emerson Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Emerson Electric (US) Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

12.5.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.6 Schneider Electric (France)

12.6.1 Schneider Electric (France) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.6.4 Schneider Electric (France) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Development

12.7 Wood Group Mustang (US)

12.7.1 Wood Group Mustang (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.7.4 Wood Group Mustang (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Wood Group Mustang (US) Recent Development

12.8 SKF AB (Sweden)

12.8.1 SKF AB (Sweden) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.8.4 SKF AB (Sweden) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SKF AB (Sweden) Recent Development

12.9 ATS Automation (Canada)

12.9.1 ATS Automation (Canada) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.9.4 ATS Automation (Canada) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ATS Automation (Canada) Recent Development

12.10 INTECH Process Automation (US)

12.10.1 INTECH Process Automation (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.10.4 INTECH Process Automation (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 INTECH Process Automation (US) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

