This report focuses on the global Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2312386

Glass recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. Many recyclers collect different colors of glass separately since glass retains its color after recycling. The most common types used for consumer containers are colorless glass, green glass, and brown or amber glass. Glass is ideal for recycling since none of the material is degraded by normal use.

When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills

In 2017, the global Glass Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Strategic Materials

Harsco Minerals International

Heritage

Glass Recycling Company

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Concrete Aggregate

Fiberglass insulation products

Ceramic sanitary ware production

Agriculture and landscape application

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-GLASS-RECYCLING-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Container Glass

1.4.3 Construction Glass

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Concrete Aggregate

1.5.3 Fiberglass insulation products

1.5.4 Ceramic sanitary ware production

1.5.5 Agriculture and landscape application

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Glass Recycling Market Size

2.2 Glass Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Glass Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Glass Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Glass Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glass Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Glass Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Glass Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Glass Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Glass Recycling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Glass Recycling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Glass Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in China

7.3 China Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

7.4 China Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in India

10.3 India Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

10.4 India Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ardagh

12.1.1 Ardagh Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.1.4 Ardagh Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ardagh Recent Development

12.2 Momentum Recycling

12.2.1 Momentum Recycling Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.2.4 Momentum Recycling Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Momentum Recycling Recent Development

12.3 Strategic Materials

12.3.1 Strategic Materials Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.3.4 Strategic Materials Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Strategic Materials Recent Development

12.4 Harsco Minerals International

12.4.1 Harsco Minerals International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.4.4 Harsco Minerals International Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Harsco Minerals International Recent Development

12.5 Heritage

12.5.1 Heritage Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.5.4 Heritage Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Heritage Recent Development

12.6 Glass Recycling Company

12.6.1 Glass Recycling Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.6.4 Glass Recycling Company Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Glass Recycling Company Recent Development

12.7 Vitro Minerals

12.7.1 Vitro Minerals Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.7.4 Vitro Minerals Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Vitro Minerals Recent Development

12.8 Marco Abrasives

12.8.1 Marco Abrasives Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Glass Recycling Introduction

12.8.4 Marco Abrasives Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Marco Abrasives Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2312386

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155