Global Glass Recycling Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
Glass recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. Many recyclers collect different colors of glass separately since glass retains its color after recycling. The most common types used for consumer containers are colorless glass, green glass, and brown or amber glass. Glass is ideal for recycling since none of the material is degraded by normal use.
When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills
In 2017, the global Glass Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Strategic Materials
Harsco Minerals International
Heritage
Glass Recycling Company
Vitro Minerals
Marco Abrasives
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Container Glass
Construction Glass
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Concrete Aggregate
Fiberglass insulation products
Ceramic sanitary ware production
Agriculture and landscape application
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Recycling are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Container Glass
1.4.3 Construction Glass
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Concrete Aggregate
1.5.3 Fiberglass insulation products
1.5.4 Ceramic sanitary ware production
1.5.5 Agriculture and landscape application
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Glass Recycling Market Size
2.2 Glass Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Glass Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Glass Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Glass Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Glass Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Glass Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Glass Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Glass Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Glass Recycling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Glass Recycling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Glass Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in China
7.3 China Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
7.4 China Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in India
10.3 India Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
10.4 India Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Glass Recycling Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Glass Recycling Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ardagh
12.1.1 Ardagh Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.1.4 Ardagh Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ardagh Recent Development
12.2 Momentum Recycling
12.2.1 Momentum Recycling Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.2.4 Momentum Recycling Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Momentum Recycling Recent Development
12.3 Strategic Materials
12.3.1 Strategic Materials Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.3.4 Strategic Materials Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Strategic Materials Recent Development
12.4 Harsco Minerals International
12.4.1 Harsco Minerals International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.4.4 Harsco Minerals International Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Harsco Minerals International Recent Development
12.5 Heritage
12.5.1 Heritage Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.5.4 Heritage Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Heritage Recent Development
12.6 Glass Recycling Company
12.6.1 Glass Recycling Company Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.6.4 Glass Recycling Company Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Glass Recycling Company Recent Development
12.7 Vitro Minerals
12.7.1 Vitro Minerals Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.7.4 Vitro Minerals Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Vitro Minerals Recent Development
12.8 Marco Abrasives
12.8.1 Marco Abrasives Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Glass Recycling Introduction
12.8.4 Marco Abrasives Revenue in Glass Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Marco Abrasives Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
