Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the First and Last Mile Delivery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in First and Last Mile Delivery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of First and Last Mile Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the First and Last Mile Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
B2C
B2B
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
3C Products
Fresh Products
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
FedEx
Kuehne + Nagel
SF Express
XPO Logistics
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
GEODIS
CEVA Logistics
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Agility
China POST
Hitachi Transport System
DSV
YTO Express
Panalpina
Toll Holdings
Expeditors International of Washington
GEFCO
ZTO Express
STO Express
Dachser
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Sinotrans
Yusen Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global First and Last Mile Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of First and Last Mile Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global First and Last Mile Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the First and Last Mile Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of First and Last Mile Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Segment by Type
2.2.1 B2C
2.2.2 B2B
2.3 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 First and Last Mile Delivery Segment by Application
2.4.1 3C Products
2.4.2 Fresh Products
2.4.3 Others
2.5 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global First and Last Mile Delivery by Players
3.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global First
Continued….
