Global Enterprise Collaboration Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than large enterprises segment during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is important for SMEs, as they have a limited budget. Hence, the implementation of cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to result in increased revenue, desired business outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. Enterprise collaboration solutions help SMEs reduce travel cost and the need for face-to-face meetings. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Atlassian
Cisco Systems
IBM
Igloo Software
Jive Software
Microsoft
Mitel Networks
Salesforce.Com
SAP
Slack Technologies
Tibco Software
VMware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Collaboration are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Collaboration Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Collaboration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Collaboration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Collaboration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Collaboration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Collaboration Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Adobe Systems
12.1.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.1.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.2 Atlassian
12.2.1 Atlassian Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 Facebook
12.4.1 Facebook Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.4.4 Facebook Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Igloo Software
12.7.1 Igloo Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.7.4 Igloo Software Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Igloo Software Recent Development
12.8 Jive Software
12.8.1 Jive Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.8.4 Jive Software Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Jive Software Recent Development
12.9 Microsoft
12.9.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.10 Mitel Networks
12.10.1 Mitel Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Collaboration Introduction
12.10.4 Mitel Networks Revenue in Enterprise Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Mitel Networks Recent Development
12.11 Salesforce.Com
12.12 SAP
12.13 Slack Technologies
12.14 Tibco Software
12.15 VMware
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
