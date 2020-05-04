This report focuses on the global Enterprise Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than large enterprises segment during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is important for SMEs, as they have a limited budget. Hence, the implementation of cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to result in increased revenue, desired business outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. Enterprise collaboration solutions help SMEs reduce travel cost and the need for face-to-face meetings. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Atlassian

Cisco Systems

Facebook

Google

IBM

Igloo Software

Jive Software

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Salesforce.Com

SAP

Slack Technologies

Tibco Software

VMware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Collaboration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

