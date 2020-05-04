This report focuses on the global E-Learning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Learning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

E-Learning Services is through the computer to the Internet, or wireless network, mobile phone network in a virtual classroom and the classroom teaching and learning.

Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth.

In 2017, the global E-Learning Services market size was 191500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 358100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Learning Management System

Mobile

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

Government

Vocational

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Learning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Learning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Learning Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Learning Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Learning Management System

1.4.4 Mobile

1.4.5 Rapid E-Learning

1.4.6 Virtual Classroom

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Learning Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 K-12

1.5.3 Higher Education

1.5.4 Corporates

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Vocational

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Learning Services Market Size

2.2 E-Learning Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Learning Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Learning Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Learning Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Learning Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Learning Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-Learning Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-Learning Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Learning Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Learning Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Learning Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-Learning Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Learning Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-Learning Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Learning Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Learning Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Kineo

12.1.1 Kineo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.1.4 Kineo Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Kineo Recent Development

12.2 Allen Communication

12.2.1 Allen Communication Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.2.4 Allen Communication Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allen Communication Recent Development

12.3 Cegos

12.3.1 Cegos Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.3.4 Cegos Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cegos Recent Development

12.4 GP Strategies

12.4.1 GP Strategies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.4.4 GP Strategies Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GP Strategies Recent Development

12.5 Skillsoft

12.5.1 Skillsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.5.4 Skillsoft Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Skillsoft Recent Development

12.6 Pearson

12.6.1 Pearson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Learning Services Introduction

12.6.4 Pearson Revenue in E-Learning Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Pearson Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

