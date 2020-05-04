Global Drug Transport Technology Market 2020: Classification, Application And Specifications, Industry Overview, Analysis Of The Main Key Regions And Overview Of Profiles 2025
This report focuses on the global status of drug transport technology, future forecasts , growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of drug transport technology in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global market for drug transport technologies was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach millions of dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018 to 2025.
The main players covered by this study
Johnson & Johnson Services
Novartis AG
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Pfizer
Antares Pharma
BD
Glaxosmithkline
3M
Merck
Sanofi
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
oral
injectable
topical
ocular
nasal
pulmonary
transmucosal
implantable
Market segment by application, divided into
hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centers Home care
settings
Diagnostic centers
Other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are to:
Analyze the global status of drug transport technology, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.
Present the development of drug transport technology in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the drug transport technology market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global drug transport technology market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Oral
1.4.3 Injectable
1.4.4 Thematic
1.4.5 Eyepiece
1.4.6 Nasal
1.4.7 Pulmonary
1.4.8 Transmucosal
1.4.9 Implantable
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of drug transport technologies by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Ambulatory surgery centers
1.5.4 Home care settings
1.5.5 Diagnostic centers
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the drug transport technology market
2.2 Growth trends in drug transport technologies by region
2.2.1 Size of the drug transport technologies market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of drug transport technologies by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Size of the market for drug transport technologies by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global turnover of drug transport technologies by manufacturer (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of revenues from global drug transport technology by manufacturer
Continued….
