This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311489

In 2017, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton

Scientific Drilling International

D. P. Jindal Group

Baker Hughes Incorporated

National Oilwell Varco

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

Cathedral Energy Services

Weatherford

Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata Incorporated

Weatherford International PLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional System

Rotary Steerable System

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore Application

Offshore Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-directional-drilling-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Conventional System

1.4.3 Rotary Steerable System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore Application

1.5.3 Offshore Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size

2.2 Directional Drilling Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Directional Drilling Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 GE Oil & Gas

12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 Scientific Drilling International

12.3.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.3.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development

12.4 D. P. Jindal Group

12.4.1 D. P. Jindal Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.4.4 D. P. Jindal Group Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 D. P. Jindal Group Recent Development

12.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated

12.5.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.5.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated Recent Development

12.6 National Oilwell Varco

12.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.7 Nabors Industries Ltd.

12.7.1 Nabors Industries Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.7.4 Nabors Industries Ltd. Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Nabors Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Schlumberger Limited

12.8.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.8.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

12.9 Cathedral Energy Services

12.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Development

12.10 Weatherford

12.10.1 Weatherford Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction

12.10.4 Weatherford Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.11 Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

12.12 Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

12.13 Gyrodata Incorporated

12.14 Weatherford International PLC.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2311489

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155