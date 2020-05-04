Global Directional Drilling Service Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025
This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
GE Oil & Gas
Halliburton
Scientific Drilling International
D. P. Jindal Group
Baker Hughes Incorporated
National Oilwell Varco
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Schlumberger Limited
Cathedral Energy Services
Weatherford
Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
Gyrodata Incorporated
Weatherford International PLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional System
Rotary Steerable System
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Application
Offshore Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Conventional System
1.4.3 Rotary Steerable System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore Application
1.5.3 Offshore Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size
2.2 Directional Drilling Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Directional Drilling Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 GE Oil & Gas
12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development
12.2 Halliburton
12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.3 Scientific Drilling International
12.3.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.3.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development
12.4 D. P. Jindal Group
12.4.1 D. P. Jindal Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.4.4 D. P. Jindal Group Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 D. P. Jindal Group Recent Development
12.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated
12.5.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.5.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated Recent Development
12.6 National Oilwell Varco
12.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
12.7 Nabors Industries Ltd.
12.7.1 Nabors Industries Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.7.4 Nabors Industries Ltd. Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nabors Industries Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Schlumberger Limited
12.8.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.8.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development
12.9 Cathedral Energy Services
12.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Development
12.10 Weatherford
12.10.1 Weatherford Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Directional Drilling Service Introduction
12.10.4 Weatherford Revenue in Directional Drilling Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Weatherford Recent Development
12.11 Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.
12.12 Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
12.13 Gyrodata Incorporated
12.14 Weatherford International PLC.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
