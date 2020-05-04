Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Desktops-as-a-Service
VMware Horizon Air
Amazon WorkSpaces
Citrix XenDesktop
BigAir
Cisco
Crayon Group
HCOMM Solutions
CT4
Leostream
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small-Sized Businesses
Medium-Sized Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small-Sized Businesses
1.5.3 Medium-Sized Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size
2.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Desktops-as-a-Service
12.1.1 Desktops-as-a-Service Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Desktops-as-a-Service Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Desktops-as-a-Service Recent Development
12.2 VMware Horizon Air
12.2.1 VMware Horizon Air Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 VMware Horizon Air Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 VMware Horizon Air Recent Development
12.3 Amazon WorkSpaces
12.3.1 Amazon WorkSpaces Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon WorkSpaces Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon WorkSpaces Recent Development
12.4 Citrix XenDesktop
12.4.1 Citrix XenDesktop Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Citrix XenDesktop Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Citrix XenDesktop Recent Development
12.5 BigAir
12.5.1 BigAir Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 BigAir Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BigAir Recent Development
12.6 Cisco
12.6.1 Cisco Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Cisco Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.7 Crayon Group
12.7.1 Crayon Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Crayon Group Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Crayon Group Recent Development
12.8 HCOMM Solutions
12.8.1 HCOMM Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 HCOMM Solutions Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 HCOMM Solutions Recent Development
12.9 CT4
12.9.1 CTChapter Four: Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 CTChapter Four: Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 CTChapter Four: Recent Development
12.10 Leostream
12.10.1 Leostream Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Leostream Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Leostream Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
