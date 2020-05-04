This report focuses on the global Cloud Based ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Based ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Based ITSM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Freshdesk

Samanage

Serena Software

Cloudhealth Technologies

Landesk Software

Zoho Corporation

Sysaid Technologies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations & Performance Management

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration & Change Management

Dashboard Analysis & Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Based ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Based ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Based ITSM are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Operations & Performance Management

1.4.3 Service Portfolio Management

1.4.4 Configuration & Change Management

1.4.5 Dashboard Analysis & Management

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size

2.2 Cloud Based ITSM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Based ITSM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Based ITSM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Based ITSM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Based ITSM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Freshdesk

12.1.1 Freshdesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.1.4 Freshdesk Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Freshdesk Recent Development

12.2 Samanage

12.2.1 Samanage Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.2.4 Samanage Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.3 Serena Software

12.3.1 Serena Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.3.4 Serena Software Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Serena Software Recent Development

12.4 Cloudhealth Technologies

12.4.1 Cloudhealth Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.4.4 Cloudhealth Technologies Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cloudhealth Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Landesk Software

12.5.1 Landesk Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.5.4 Landesk Software Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Landesk Software Recent Development

12.6 Zoho Corporation

12.6.1 Zoho Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.6.4 Zoho Corporation Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Zoho Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Sysaid Technologies

12.7.1 Sysaid Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction

12.7.4 Sysaid Technologies Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sysaid Technologies Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

