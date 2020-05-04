One of the biggest factors responsible for the increasing use of cleanrooms is the rapid development of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. The technological advancements in HEPA filters have enhanced their ability to absorb nano-toxic particles, which has, in turn, made the maintenance of the required environment inside the cleanrooms more efficient. These technological advancements are expected to increase the adoption of cleanrooms in various industries, such as biotechnology, medical, and pharmaceuticals.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global cleanroom technology market is expected to expand considerably in the coming years. Cleanroom solutions are widely used in pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries and in hospitals, research laboratories, and academic institutions. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical industry registered the highest adoption of cleanrooms, for the manufacturing of drugs, in the past. Various types of cleanrooms are installed in such settings, such as standard cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, pass-through cabinets, and hardwall cleanrooms. Amongst these, hardwall cleanrooms are expected to observe the highest demand in future, as they are cost-effective and easier to integrate.

In simpler terms, a cleanroom is a controlled environment, having an extremely low level of contaminants or pollutants, such as airborne microbes, dust, chemical vapors, and aerosol particles. Owing to the rapid development of new biopharmaceutical products, new sterilization methods are being incorporated in the production process, which is further boosting the incorporation of the cleanroom technology across the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the manufacturing process of sterilized pharmaceutical products must follow the rules regarding sanitization, isolator technology, manufacturing of sterile preparation, quality control, and blow/fill/seal technology.

Therefore, it can be concluded that due to the burgeoning demand for a clean and contamination-free environment for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and medical devices and in the research and development process for drugs, the adoption of the cleanroom technology is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years.

