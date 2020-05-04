This report focuses on the global status of Big Data as a service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Big Data-as-a-service in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global Big Data as a Service market was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered by this study

Amazon Web Services (United States)

EMC Corporation (United States)

Google (States

Hewlett-Packard Company (United States)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

Market segment by application, divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

analyze the global status of Big Data as a service, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present Big Data-As-A-Service development in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Big Data-as-A-Service market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Report overview

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global Big Data-as-a-service market by type ( 2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

1.4.3 Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

1.4.4 Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

1.5 Market by application

1.5. 1 market global Big Data-as-Service A-share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Health and life sciences

1.5.4 retail and consumer goods

1.5.5 Manufacture

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study objectives

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the

2.2 Trends in the Growth of Big Data as a Service by Region

2.2.1 Size of the Big Data as a Service by Region (2013- 2025)

2.2.2 Big Data – As-a-service market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share by key stakeholders

3.1 Big Data-as-a-Service Market Size by manufacturers

3.1.1 Revenues world of big data as a service by the manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Share World revenue from big data as a service by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Big Data market concentration ratio as a service (CR5 and HHI)

3.2

Key players in Big Data as a service Headquarters and area served 3.3 Key players Big Data product / solution / service

as a service 3.4 Date of entry into Big Data as a service

Suite …

