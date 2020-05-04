Global Background Check Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Background Check status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Background Check development in United States, Europe and China.
A background check or background investigation is the process of looking up and compiling criminal records, commercial records, and financial records of an individual or an organization
Background checks are often requested by employers on job candidates for employment screening, especially on candidates seeking a position that requires high security or a position of trust, such as in a school, courthouse, hospital, financial institution, airport, and government. These checks are traditionally administered by a government agency for a nominal fee, but can also be administered by private companies. Background checks can be expensive depending on the information requested. Results of a background check typically include past employment verification, credit history, and criminal history. The objective of background checks is to ensure the safety and security of the employees in the organisation
In 2017, the global Background Check market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intelius
US Search
BeenVerified.
PeopleFinders.
PeopleSmart.
Instant Checkmate.
Inteligator.
Verispy.
eVerify
HireRight
Checkr
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Background Checks
Offline Background Checks
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Private
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Background Check status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Background Check are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Background Check Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online Background Checks
1.4.3 Offline Background Checks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Background Check Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Private
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Background Check Market Size
2.2 Background Check Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Background Check Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Background Check Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Background Check Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Background Check Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Background Check Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Background Check Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Background Check Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Background Check Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Background Check Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Background Check Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Background Check Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Background Check Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Background Check Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Background Check Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Background Check Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Background Check Key Players in China
7.3 China Background Check Market Size by Type
7.4 China Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Background Check Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Background Check Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Background Check Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Background Check Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Background Check Key Players in India
10.3 India Background Check Market Size by Type
10.4 India Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Background Check Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Background Check Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Background Check Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Background Check Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Intelius
12.1.1 Intelius Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Background Check Introduction
12.1.4 Intelius Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intelius Recent Development
12.2 US Search
12.2.1 US Search Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Background Check Introduction
12.2.4 US Search Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 US Search Recent Development
12.3 BeenVerified.
12.3.1 BeenVerified. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Background Check Introduction
12.3.4 BeenVerified. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BeenVerified. Recent Development
12.4 PeopleFinders.
12.4.1 PeopleFinders. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Background Check Introduction
12.4.4 PeopleFinders. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PeopleFinders. Recent Development
12.5 PeopleSmart.
12.5.1 PeopleSmart. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Background Check Introduction
12.5.4 PeopleSmart. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PeopleSmart. Recent Development
12.6 Instant Checkmate.
12.6.1 Instant Checkmate. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Background Check Introduction
12.6.4 Instant Checkmate. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Instant Checkmate. Recent Development
12.7 Inteligator.
12.7.1 Inteligator. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Background Check Introduction
12.7.4 Inteligator. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Inteligator. Recent Development
12.8 Verispy.
12.8.1 Verispy. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Background Check Introduction
12.8.4 Verispy. Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Verispy. Recent Development
12.9 eVerify
12.9.1 eVerify Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Background Check Introduction
12.9.4 eVerify Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 eVerify Recent Development
12.10 HireRight
12.10.1 HireRight Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Background Check Introduction
12.10.4 HireRight Revenue in Background Check Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 HireRight Recent Development
12.11 Checkr
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
