Global Audiobook Services Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Audiobook Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Audiobook Services development in United States, Europe and China.
An audiobooka recording of a text being read. A reading of the complete text is noted as “unabridged”, while readings of a reduced version, or abridgement of the text are labeled as “abridged”.Spoken audio has been available in schools and public libraries and to a lesser extent in music shops since the 1930s. Many spoken word albums were made prior to the age of videocassettes, DVDs, compact discs, and downloadable audio, however often of poetry and plays rather than books. It was not until the 1980s that the medium began to attract book retailers, and then book retailers started displaying audiobooks on bookshelves rather than in separate displays.
In 2017, the global Audiobook Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Audible
Playster
Downpour
AudiobooksNow
Scribd
DME Media
Simply Audiobooks
Nook Digital
Apple
Ximalaya
Netease
Cirrus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Learning
Entertainment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Audiobook Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Audiobook Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Audiobook Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Audiobook Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Audiobook Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Learning
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Audiobook Services Market Size
2.2 Audiobook Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Audiobook Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Audiobook Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Audiobook Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Audiobook Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Audiobook Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Audiobook Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Audiobook Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Audiobook Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Audiobook Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Audiobook Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Audiobook Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Audiobook Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Audiobook Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Audiobook Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Audiobook Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Audible
12.1.1 Audible Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.1.4 Audible Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Audible Recent Development
12.2 Playster
12.2.1 Playster Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.2.4 Playster Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Playster Recent Development
12.3 Downpour
12.3.1 Downpour Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.3.4 Downpour Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Downpour Recent Development
12.4 AudiobooksNow
12.4.1 AudiobooksNow Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.4.4 AudiobooksNow Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AudiobooksNow Recent Development
12.5 Scribd
12.5.1 Scribd Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.5.4 Scribd Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Scribd Recent Development
12.6 DME Media
12.6.1 DME Media Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.6.4 DME Media Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DME Media Recent Development
12.7 Simply Audiobooks
12.7.1 Simply Audiobooks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.7.4 Simply Audiobooks Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Simply Audiobooks Recent Development
12.8 Nook Digital
12.8.1 Nook Digital Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.8.4 Nook Digital Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nook Digital Recent Development
12.9 Apple
12.9.1 Apple Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.9.4 Apple Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Apple Recent Development
12.10 Ximalaya
12.10.1 Ximalaya Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Audiobook Services Introduction
12.10.4 Ximalaya Revenue in Audiobook Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ximalaya Recent Development
12.11 Netease
12.12 Cirrus
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
