Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Grass Turf market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3313 million by 2025, from $ 2380.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Grass Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Grass Turf market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Artificial Grass Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ten Cate
Edel Grass B.V.
Shaw Sports Turf
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
SIS Pitches
Domo Sports Grass
Limonta Sport
ACT Global Sports
Nurteks
Victoria PLC
Taishan
Unisport-Saltex Oy
Juta
Mondo S.p.A.
Forbex
Condor Grass
GreenVision/Mattex
ForestGrass
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Grass Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Grass Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
2.2.2 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
2.2.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application
2.4.1 Contact Sports
2.4.2 Leisure
2.4.3 Landscaping
2.4.4 Non-contact Sports
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Artificial Grass Turf by Company
3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale
Continued….
