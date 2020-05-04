According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Grass Turf market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3313 million by 2025, from $ 2380.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Grass Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4427757

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Grass Turf market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Grass Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-grass-turf-market-growth-2020-2025

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ten Cate

Edel Grass B.V.

Shaw Sports Turf

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

SIS Pitches

Domo Sports Grass

Limonta Sport

ACT Global Sports

Nurteks

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Unisport-Saltex Oy

Juta

Mondo S.p.A.

Forbex

Condor Grass

GreenVision/Mattex

ForestGrass

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Grass Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Grass Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

2.2.2 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

2.2.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application

2.4.1 Contact Sports

2.4.2 Leisure

2.4.3 Landscaping

2.4.4 Non-contact Sports

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Artificial Grass Turf by Company

3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sale

Continued….

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4427757

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155