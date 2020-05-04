According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 92840 million by 2025, from $ 62090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avery Dennison

DowDuPont

Sun Chemical

DNP

NHK SPRING

Zebra Technologies

3M

Flint Group

Essentra

Toppan

Invengo

Schreiner ProSecure

De La Rue

KURZ

Shiner

Lipeng

UPM Raflatac

Taibao

OpSec Security

CFC

impinj

Techsun

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Segment by Type

2.2.1 Authentication Packaging Technology

2.2.2 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

2.3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Electronics & Appliances

2.4.3 Clothing & Ornament

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Value and Market Sh

Continued….

