This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2288076

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP AG

IFS

ABB Ltd

Invensys Ltd

Fujitsu Ltd

CGI Group

MicroMain

eMaint

AssetWorks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based EAM

On-Premises EAM

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-ENTERPRISE-ASSET-MANAGEMENT-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based EAM

1.4.3 On-Premises EAM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Enterprise

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.3 SAP AG

12.3.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.3.4 SAP AG Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP AG Recent Development

12.4 IFS

12.4.1 IFS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.4.4 IFS Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IFS Recent Development

12.5 ABB Ltd

12.5.1 ABB Ltd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

12.6 Invensys Ltd

12.6.1 Invensys Ltd Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.6.4 Invensys Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Invensys Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd

12.7.1 Fujitsu Ltd Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fujitsu Ltd Recent Development

12.8 CGI Group

12.8.1 CGI Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.8.4 CGI Group Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CGI Group Recent Development

12.9 MicroMain

12.9.1 MicroMain Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.9.4 MicroMain Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 MicroMain Recent Development

12.10 eMaint

12.10.1 eMaint Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction

12.10.4 eMaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 eMaint Recent Development

12.11 AssetWorks

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2288076

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155