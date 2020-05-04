Enterprise Asset Management Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
SAP AG
IFS
ABB Ltd
Invensys Ltd
Fujitsu Ltd
CGI Group
MicroMain
eMaint
AssetWorks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based EAM
On-Premises EAM
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based EAM
1.4.3 On-Premises EAM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprise
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Asset Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 SAP AG
12.3.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.3.4 SAP AG Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP AG Recent Development
12.4 IFS
12.4.1 IFS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.4.4 IFS Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IFS Recent Development
12.5 ABB Ltd
12.5.1 ABB Ltd Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.5.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development
12.6 Invensys Ltd
12.6.1 Invensys Ltd Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.6.4 Invensys Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Invensys Ltd Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu Ltd
12.7.1 Fujitsu Ltd Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Ltd Recent Development
12.8 CGI Group
12.8.1 CGI Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.8.4 CGI Group Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CGI Group Recent Development
12.9 MicroMain
12.9.1 MicroMain Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.9.4 MicroMain Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MicroMain Recent Development
12.10 eMaint
12.10.1 eMaint Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management Introduction
12.10.4 eMaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 eMaint Recent Development
12.11 AssetWorks
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
