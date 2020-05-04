This report focuses on the global status of electronic prescription software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of electronic prescription software in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for electronic prescription software was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered in this study

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Cerner Corporation

HealthFusion

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Bizmatics

EClinicalWorks

Medi-HER

Practice Fusion

DrFirst

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

systems

autonomous integrated systems

Market segment by application, divided into hospital doctors

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of electronic prescription software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of electronic prescription software in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the electronic prescription software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global electronic prescription software market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated systems

1.4.3 Autonomous systems

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of electronic prescription software by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Doctors in offices

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the electronic prescription software market

2.2 Growth trends in electronic prescription software by region

2.2.1 Size of the electronic prescription software market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of electronic prescription software by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of electronic prescription software by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global recipes for electronic prescription software by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of manufacturers’ revenues from electronic prescription software (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global market concentration ratio for electronic prescription software (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Main players in electronic prescription software Headquarters and

Continued….

