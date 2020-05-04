In 2017, the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market size was 1450 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) measure a patient’s symptoms, overall mental state, or the effects of a disease or condition on how the patient functions.

Health care industry is witnessing a profitable growth, forecast demand research and development of new drugs and treatment will increase.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Paraxel

Medidata Solution

Merge Healthcare

BioClinicaeClinical Solutions

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

OmniComm Systems

eClinical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Biotech/Pharma Organizations

CROs

Academic Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Hosted

1.4.3 Licensed Enterprise

1.4.4 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Biotech/Pharma Organizations

1.5.4 CROs

1.5.5 Academic Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Paraxel

12.2.1 Paraxel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Paraxel Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Paraxel Recent Development

12.3 Medidata Solution

12.3.1 Medidata Solution Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Medidata Solution Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Medidata Solution Recent Development

12.4 Merge Healthcare

12.4.1 Merge Healthcare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Merge Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Merge Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions

12.5.1 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Recent Development

12.6 CRF Health

12.6.1 CRF Health Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 CRF Health Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CRF Health Recent Development

12.7 ERT Clinical

12.7.1 ERT Clinical Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 ERT Clinical Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ERT Clinical Recent Development

12.8 OmniComm Systems

12.8.1 OmniComm Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 OmniComm Systems Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 OmniComm Systems Recent Development

12.9 eClinical

12.9.1 eClinical Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 eClinical Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 eClinical Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

