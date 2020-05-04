Digital Lending Platform Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans in order to deliver faster and more efficient decisions.
In 2017, the global Digital Lending Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Lending Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Lending Platform development in United States, Europe and China.\
The key players covered in this study
Fiserv
Newgen Software
Ellie MAE
Nucleus Software
FIS Global
Pegasystems
Temenos
Intellect Design Arena
Sigma Infosolutions
Tavant Technologies
Docutech
Mambu
CU Direct
Sageworks
Roostify
Juristech
Decimal Technologies
HiEnd Systems
Rupeepower
Finastra
Argo
Symitar
TurnKey Lender
Finantix
Built Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Financial Services
Insurance
Credit Unions
Retail Banking
P2P Lenders
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Lending Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Lending Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Lending Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Financial Services
1.5.4 Insurance
1.5.5 Credit Unions
1.5.6 Retail Banking
1.5.7 P2P Lenders
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Size
2.2 Digital Lending Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Lending Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Lending Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Lending Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Lending Platform Key Play
Continued….
