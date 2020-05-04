This report focuses on the global status of digital learning, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of digital learning in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for digital learning was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main actors covered by this study

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Managemen

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

BOTH

XRS

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

primary and secondary,

preparation for additional training tests , certifications

and online certifications,

Higher Education,

language and occasional learning

, market segment by application, divided into

K 12 students

, university students,

jobseekers,

professionals of the profession

, market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

Analyze global digital Learning status, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Present the development of Digital Learning in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the digital learning market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global digital learning market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Complementary primary and secondary education

1.4.3 Preparation for tests

1.4.4 Online retraining and certifications

1.4.5 Higher education

1.4.6 Language and occasional learning

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the global digital learning market by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 K Chapter 12: Students

1.5.3 College Students

1.5.4 Job seekers

1.5.5 Active professionals

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Size of

the Digital Learning Market 2.2 Regions of Digital Learning Growth by Regions

2.2.1 Size of the Digital Learning Market by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Share of digital learning market by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry

trends 2.3 .1 Main

market trends 2.3.2 Market drivers 2.3.3 Market

opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Major Players

3.1 Digital Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Learning Revenues by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Learning Market Share of Revenues by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global digital learning market concentration ratio (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in digital learning Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players Learning product / solution / service

digital 3.4 Date of entry into digital learning

Suite …

