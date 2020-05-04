This report focuses on the global status of digital educational publishing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of digital educational publishing in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for digital educational publishing was millions of U.S. dollars, and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main actors covered by this study

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Yumpu

VIBAL

Diwa Learning Systems Inc (Diwa)

KITE

Pelangi Publishing

PCI Educational Publishing

Sasbadi

Cambridge Publishing

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Times Publishing Group

POPULAR

Ulektz

Aptara

India Today Group

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into digital

manual

Evaluation digital book

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

Primary school

Secondary

school Secondary school

University

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of digital educational publishing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of digital educational publishing in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the digital educational publishing market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

