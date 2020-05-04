The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Navigational Radar market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Navigational Radar market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Navigational Radar market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Navigational Radar market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Navigational Radar market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Navigational Radar market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Navigational Radar market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Bae Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Inc., Garmin, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., Flir Systems.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed navigational radar manufacturing companies and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications, which includes maritime navigations and defence systems. APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing navigational radar market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The navigational radar market in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rate in the coming period due to the increase in demand for security and tracking purposes.

Regional analysis for Global navigational radar Market includes

North America navigational radar Market US Canada

Latin America navigational radar Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe navigational radar Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe navigational radar Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC navigational radar Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan navigational radar Market

China navigational radar Market

Middle East and Africa navigational radar Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

