In 2017, the size of the global database management software market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global status of database management software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of database management software in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered in this study

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Teradata

Software AG

Apple (FileMaker)

Amazon Web Services

NetApp

ManageEngine

MongoDB

PostgreSQL

Neo4j

SolarWinds MSP

Zoho

Kohezion

BMC Software

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

On-Premise in the

cloud

Market segment by application, divided into

large companies

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are: To

analyze the state of the global database management software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of database management software in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the database management software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global market for database management software by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On site

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of database management software by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the database management software market

2.2 Growth trends in database management software by region

2.2.1 Size of the database management software market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of database management software by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ database management software

3.1.1 Global turnover of database management software by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of manufacturers’ database management software revenues (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for database management software (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Database management software Key players Headquarters and area served

3.3 Pl key

Continued….

