Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Marin Software
Marilyn
Adobe
Accenture
Improvado
Sizmek
Kenshoo
AdRoll
Choozle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Medium Business
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size
2.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in China
7.3 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in India
10.3 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Marin Software
12.1.1 Marin Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Marin Software Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Marin Software Recent Development
12.2 Marilyn
12.2.1 Marilyn Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Marilyn Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Marilyn Recent Development
12.3 Adobe
12.3.1 Adobe Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Adobe Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.4 Accenture
12.4.1 Accenture Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.5 Improvado
12.5.1 Improvado Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Improvado Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Improvado Recent Development
12.6 Sizmek
12.6.1 Sizmek Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Sizmek Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sizmek Recent Development
12.7 Kenshoo
12.7.1 Kenshoo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Kenshoo Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Kenshoo Recent Development
12.8 AdRoll
12.8.1 AdRoll Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.8.4 AdRoll Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 AdRoll Recent Development
12.9 Choozle
12.9.1 Choozle Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Choozle Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Choozle Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
