The presented market report on the global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for a new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Additional Insights

Pharmacies to Account for Over One-fourth Share of Market Revenue

Based on OTC channel, pharmacies will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for more than 27% revenue share in 2017 and expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. However, the segment may lose a few fraction of its share by 2022-end, due to rapid penetration of new OTC channels such as modern trade and online store.

By function, use of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to be robust for maintaining general well-being of the body. Global market revenue from sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for general well-being is likely to represent the highest share throughout the forecast period.

Report Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market segments are included in the report.

