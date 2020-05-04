Detailed Study on the Global Business DECT Handsets Market

Business DECT Handsets Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcatel-Lucent

Ascom Holding AG

Avaya Inc

Aztech Group Ltd

Concern Goodwin (Goodwin Europe)

Ericsson

Funkwerk Enterprise Communications GmbH

Gigaset Communications GmbH

Mitel

Panasonic Corporation

Polycom Inc

Snom Technology AG And Telematrix Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Function Handsets

Special Function Handsets

Segment by Application

Big Business

Small And Medium Enterprises

Other

